Farmville Central boys win third straight 2A state title, 113-98, over Hendersonville

CLIMAX, NC (WITN/NCHSAA) – In the highest scoring State Championship Game in the 108-year history of the NCHSAA State Basketball Championships, Farmville Central’s pace and athleticism proved too much for Hendersonville in the 2A Men’s Championship Game as the Jaguars raced past the Bearcats 113-98. The Jaguars secured their third straight State Championship including last year’s Co-Championship that they shared with Shelby when the season was halted due to COVID-19.

The 113 points by Farmville Central eclipsed Parkland’s 101 in the 3A Championship Game in 1999, the previous single-team high in a State Championship Game. Farmville Central and Hendersonville scored more points than any two teams in a state championship game combined in history. Hendersonville was the first team to score more than 90 points in a losing effort in the history of the NCHSAA State Championships. The previous high for a losing side was 83, set by West Rowan in 1999′s 3A Game and Grimsley in the 1978 4A Championship.

Terquavion Smith, an NC State commit, was superb for Farmville Central. He wrapped up his high school career with 33 points, 9 rebounds and 10 assists, just a rebound shy of a triple-double, on his way to being named the Charlie Adams 2A Men’s Basketball Championship MVP.

Smith had plenty of help in the game with three other Jags scoring double figures. Jah Short was named the Most Outstanding Player for Farmville Central scoring 23 points and grabbing seven boards in the game while contributing seven assists and three steals. Other double figure scorers for the Jaguars were Leontae Moye, Jayden Pitt and Derrick Cox Jr. with 21, 13 and 14 points, respectively.

Hendersonville never backed down and gave Farmville Central as good a fight as they have seen during the season. The Bearcats were led by Dwight Canady who scored 31 points and had 11 rebounds in the game. His teammate Keenan Wilkins wasn’t far behind him with 28 points of his own, six assists and seven steals on his way to being named the Most Outstanding Player in the game for Hendersonville.

Alex Lemmens also had a great game for the Bearcats, scoring 18 points and grabbing nine rebounds. Carson Redden, a senior, finished his high school career in double figures with 11 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Farmville Central finished the season 15-0, they were 7-0 as conference champions of the Eastern Plains 2A. The Jaguars won the school’s seventh State Championship all-time, advancing to the State Championship Game for the ninth time in program history.

Hendersonville finished the year 17-1. The Bearcats won the Mountain Six 2A with a perfect 10-0 record, their fourth conference title in a row. The Bearcats made the program’s tenth all-time appearance in a State Championship Game, a string dating all the way back to their first in 1948.

The NCHSAA is committed to promoting and honoring outstanding sportsmanship and has partnered with the NC Farm Bureau to award Sportsmanship Awards to one athlete from each of the participating teams to recognize excellence in sportsmanship throughout the year. The Sportsmanship Award winners for the game were Amaris Quenum-Steward from Farmville Central and Alex Lemmens from Hendersonville.

