ECU women’s soccer drops 1-0 match against USF

ECU Soccer head coach Jason Hamilton
ECU Soccer head coach Jason Hamilton(WITN Sports)
By Tyler Feldman
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Meghan Cavanaugh scored in the 84th minute to help USF get past ECU women’s soccer, 1-0, Sunday inside Johnson Stadium.

“Overall, I was very happy with our performance today or as happy as you can be without getting a result,” said head coach Jason Hamilton. “USF is a very good team and you have to do enough to keep yourself in the game and then hope a bounce or two goes your way.”

Full ECU Soccer Recap: https://ecupirates.com/news/2021/3/7/soccer-pirates-fall-short-against-no-17-usf.aspx

With the loss, ECU falls to 1-3-1 overall and 1-1-1 in AAC play.

With the win, USF improves to 3-0-1 and 2-0-0 in league competition.

ECU freshman goalkeeper and D.H. Conley alumna Maeve English made four saves in defeat.

Next up, ECU travels to Orlando on Sunday, March 14 to take on UCF at 1 p.m. on ESPN+.

