ECU softball drops two close ones at Liberty Invitational

By Tyler Feldman
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WITN) - The ECU softball team suffered two extra-inning, one-run losses Saturday at the Liberty Softball Invitational in Lynchburg.

Full ECU Softball Recap: https://ecupirates.com/news/2021/3/6/softball-pirates-drop-two-at-liberty-invitational.aspx

With the two losses, the Pirates are now 9-5 on the season. Four out of ECU’s five losses have come by just one run.

In Game One, Longwood outlasted ECU, 2-1, in eight innings.

In Game Two, host Liberty outlasted ECU, 7-6, in seven innings.

Next up, the Pirates close out the Liberty Softball Invitational against Longwood on Sunday, March 7 at 10 a.m.

