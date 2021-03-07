Advertisement

Bacot, Love and Walton score 18 each, UNC beats Duke 91-73

North Carolina players celebrate a victory in an NCAA college basketball game against Duke in...
North Carolina players celebrate a victory in an NCAA college basketball game against Duke in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, March 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)(AP Photo/Gerry Broome | AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 9:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot, Kerwin Walton and Caleb Love scored 18 points apiece and North Carolina never trailed it its 91-73 win over Duke on Saturday in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Walton hit 4 of 7 from 3-point range and Love had seven assists. Garrison Brooks added 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting for North Carolina (16-9, 10-6 ACC).

The Tar Heels will be the No. 6 seed and earned a first-round bye in next week’s conference tournament. Tenth-seeded seed Duke (11-11, 9-9) plays No. 15 seed Boston College in Tuesday’s first round.

Bacot scored seven consecutive points to start a 22-4 run that made it 26-6 when he capped the spurt with a dunk midway through the first half.

Mark Williams led Duke with 18 points, DJ Steward added 16 and Matthew Hurt 14.

The Blue Devils finished the regular season without a winning record for the first time since 1994-95. Duke has made 24 consecutive NCAA tournament appearances, the second-longest active streak of its kind, but will likely have to win five games in as many days at the ACC tourney to earn a berth this year. The Blue Devils’ longest win streak this season is four.

North Carolina made 31 of 56 (55%) from the field, shot 44% (8 of 18) from 3-point range, and outscored the Blue Devils 21-12 from the free-throw line.

Duke trimmed its deficit to 13 when Wendell Moore Jr. hit a jumper early in the second half by Walton answered with a 3 and the Blue Devils got no closer.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breanna Sutton
Greenville woman charged in deadly Pitt County crash
Beaufort County firefighters are working to put out a fire at a home on Highway 33 in Aurora.
Beaufort County home catches fire for second day in a row
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill that includes stimulus checks
Vidant Health vaccine scheduling glitch fixed; scheduled appointments to be honored
A North Carolina woman found quite a surprise when she took a DNA test.
DNA test reveals connection between North Carolina woman and accused killer wanted by FBI

Latest News

Farmville Central Basketball clinches third straight state title
Farmville Central boys win third straight 2A state title, 113-98, over Hendersonville
App State at ECU Baseball - 18th Annual Keith LeClair Classic
Back-to-back jacks help No. 17 ECU baseball to 5-2 series-clinching win over App State
Shelby vs. Farmville Central - 2A Girls State Championship 2021
Shelby pulls away from Farmville Central girls for 2A state championship, 77-62
ECU softball sweeps Ohio
ECU softball drops two close ones at Liberty Invitational