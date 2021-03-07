Back-to-back jacks help No. 17 ECU baseball to 5-2 series-clinching win over App State

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Ben Newton and Connor Norby launched back-to-back home runs in a three-run fifth inning to help No. 17 ECU baseball to a 5-2 series-clinching victory over Appalachian State Saturday at Clark-LeClair Stadium.

With the win, the Pirates improve to 8-2. With the loss, the Mountaineers fall to 6-4.

Full ECU Baseball Recap: https://ecupirates.com/news/2021/3/6/baseball-no-17-ecu-tops-app-state-5-2.aspx

ECU Postgame Zoom: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t0NhHORIn20

Post-Game Notes:

For the third-straight game, ECU’s opponent scored first when Welch crossed home on Drumheller’s RBI ground out to first in the third inning. The Pirates improved to 2-1 on the season when opponents scored first (68-74 all-time under head coach Cliff Godwin ). When ECU scores first, it owns a 154-41 (6-1 in 2021) ledger in Godwin’s seven year.

Connor Norby extended his hit and on-base streak to 17-straight games with his double down the right field line in the first inning. He registered his team leading eighth multi-hit game of the season and 16th of his career.

Zach Agnos extended his on-base streak to nine consecutive games with his walk in the opening frame and drew a career-best three walks.

Thomas Francisco owns a 10-game hitting streak, which was extended in the fifth inning.

With the win, the Pirates improved to 39-14 all-time in the Keith LeClair Classic.

Next up, the two teams close out the three-game 18th Annual Keith LeClair Classic on Sunday, March 7 at 1 p.m. on ECUPirates.com.

