UCF sweeps ECU volleyball in straight sets

ORLANDO, N.C. (WITN) - ECU volleyball suffered a 3-0 loss at UCF Friday night inside The Venue.

With the loss, the Pirates fall to 2-5 overall and 0-5 in AAC play.

With the win, the Knights improve to 9-1 overall and 3-0 in league competition.

Full ECU Volleyball Recap: https://ecupirates.com/news/2021/3/5/volleyball-ucf-sweeps-east-carolina-in-orlando.aspx

Senior outside hitter Sydney Kleinman led ECU with eight kills and a .217 hitting percentage.

Next up, the two teams meet again Saturday, March 5 at 2 p.m. in the series finale.

