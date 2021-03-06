Advertisement

Traffic fatalities on the rise during the pandemic

(AP)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EASTERN CAROLINA, N.C. (WITN) -Motor vehicle deaths jumped eight percent in 2020, despite fewer people on the roads amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

New data from the National Safety Council found that despite a 13 percent drop in miles driven in 2020, the estimated rate of death on the roads last year spiked 24 percent over the previous 12-month period.

The NSC data shows as many as 42,000 thousand people died in motor vehicle crashes in 2020, compared to 39,000 deaths in 2019.

While the final data will determine the exact cause, states saw increases in speeding, increases in distraction and, in some cases, increases in impaired driving.

