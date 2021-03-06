Tarboro Police: Greenville man charged with assault on law enforcement officer following chase

TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Tarboro Police say a convicted felon from Greenville is back behind bars after fleeing from police during a traffic checkpoint and then pulling a gun on an officer.

On Wednesday evening, police say they were conducting a traffic safety checking station when a driver pulled through, made a vulgar hand gesture towards the officers, and then sped through without stopping.

Officer Muhammad Taymiyah tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver, identified as 31-year-old Elton Lee Jr. of Greenville, refused to comply leading to a chase.

Detective Corporal Kenny Womack also tried to stop Lee, who was headed towards him at a high rate of speed. The detective put his vehicle in the road to stop Lee, but says he continued towards him at a high rate of speed, making erratic movements with the vehicle.

Corporal Womack fired his gun causing Lee to swerve towards the opposite side of the roadway, but he continued on several more blocks until his vehicle became disabled after trying to cross a railroad intersection.

Police say Lee got out of the vehicle and started running. Another officer, Sergeant Steven Dail began chasing him. They say Lee reached into his waistband and pulled out a semi-automatic handgun. He then turned and pointed the handgun at Sergeant Dail while continuing to run, but stumbled and dropped the gun.

Police say Lee also dropped a bag with marijuana inside and was eventually taken into custody.

Lee is charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana, resisting a public officer, reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle without a license.

Lee, a convicted felon from Virginia with numerous past convictions for armed robbery and felonious assault, is in the Edgecombe County Detention Center under a $300,000.00 bond.

No officers were injured.

