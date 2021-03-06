Shelby pulls away from Farmville Central for 2A state championship, 77-62

CLIMAX, N.C. (HSOT) — As one of the state’s oldest schools, Shelby has won a lot of state championships in a lot of sports.

Until Saturday, it couldn’t count girls basketball as one of them. Now the Golden Lions can. Shelby took the 2A girls basketball championship by downing Farmville Central, 77-62. Providence Grove High School hosted this weekend’s state title showdown.

It was always going to be a tall task to down a Farmville program that was making its third straight appearance as a finalist, finishing runner-up in 2019 and co-champion in 2020, but Shelby was up for it.

Shelby came out of the gates red-hot from behind the three-point line. The Golden Lions drained five triples in the first half and led 39-38 at intermission. Farmville closed the gap — were down 11 points — by ending the second quarter on a 17-7 scoring run. The 2A East champions used a size advantage to own the glass in the first two quarters (28-16).

The Golden Lions kept extending their lead on stellar play by sophomore Maraja Pass. The 5-foot-4 sophomore registered 12 third-quarter points, including a right-handed floater before the horn, to allow Shelby to lead by double figures (61-50) entering the fourth quarter.

Shelby controlled tempo in the final period by draining the clock and taking high percentage jump shots when opportunities presented themselves. Both schools had starters dealing with foul trouble in crunch time, but the Golden Lions held on to win their first girls basketball championship trophy by 15 points.

Before the opening inbounds pass, Yahreia Peeler (Shelby) and Kenya Pittman (Farmville Central) were named their respective teams N.C. High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) sportsmanship award winners.

