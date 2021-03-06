Advertisement

Onslow County Sheriff not running for re-election, endorses Colonel

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -

Multiple sources tell WITN Onslow County Sheriff, Hans Miller is endorsing Deputy Colonel, Chris Thomas for upcoming election.

Colonel Thomas announced his candidacy and confirms Miller is not running for re-election.

According to sources, Miller endorsed Colonel Thomas at an Onslow County GOP meeting, Saturday.

Miller, who took office back in 2014 previously served as a United States Marine, SBI special agent, Deputy Sheriff and Chief of Police.

Colonel Chris Thomas, announces candidacy for Onslow County Sheriff.
Colonel Chris Thomas, announces candidacy for Onslow County Sheriff.(none)

