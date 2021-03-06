NTSB: Duke Life Flight pilot may have shut down wrong engine

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Federal investigators say the pilot of a Duke Life Flight helicopter that crashed in North Carolina in 2017 may have accidentally shut off one of the aircraft’s engines just before the second malfunctioning engine failed.

News sources report the investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board suggested the pilot likely got confused by an array of emergency indicators about a problem with one of the engines.

The helicopter was en route to Duke University Hospital in Durham from Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City on Sept. 8, 2017, when it crashed in a grassy field outside the town of Belvidere.

All four people onboard were killed.

