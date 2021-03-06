No. 17 ECU baseball opens KLC with 13-2 win over App State

Advertisement

By Tyler Feldman
Published: Mar. 5, 2021
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Seth Caddell hit his team-leading fourth home run of the season as No. 17 ECU baseball beat Appalachian State, 13-2, on Friday in the opening round of the 18th Annual Keith LeClair Classic at Clark-LeClair Stadium.

ECU Baseball Recap: https://ecupirates.com/news/2021/3/5/baseball-no-17-ecu-defeats-app-state-13-2.aspx

The Pirates improve to 7-2 with the win, while the Mountaineers fall to 6-3 with the loss.

ECU scored three runs in the third inning and then added runs in the fifth through eighth frames to win big.

Next up, the two teams will continue the three-game weekend series on Saturday, March 6 at 2 p.m. on ESPN+.

