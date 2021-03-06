Advertisement

JOY Soup Kitchen to pass out bagged lunches

(Amber Lake)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 9:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

Sunday, starting at 11 a.m. JOY Soup Kitchen will pass out bagged lunches.

The event will take place behind the South Greenville Rec. Center on Howell St.

“This will be the 1st of what I am hoping to start as a possible weekend mission I am calling, “Beyond the walls of JOY.””

JOY Soup Kitchen, Facebook page

The pass out will last until 1 p.m. or as long as supplies last.

