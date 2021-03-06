Highlights and final scores from Week 2 of high school football
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The high school football season continued Friday across Eastern North Carolina. Below, you’ll find highlights and final scores from Week 2!
WEEK 2 FINAL SCORES
THURSDAY
North Duplin 49 - Jones Senior 16
FRIDAY
South Central 22 - Eastern Wayne 0
Hunt 27 - Beddingfield 14
Perquimans 30 - North Pitt 24
J.H. Rose 40 - Fike 20
James Kenan 56 - White Oak 50
Greene Central 14 - Farmville Central 13
Clinton 42 - Northside Jacksonville 21
Croatan 24 - Southwest Onslow 21
East Carteret 51 - Pender County 6
Goldsboro 21 - Anson 7
Heritage 28 - Southern Nash 22
Washington 41 - North Lenoir 19
West Craven 26 - Ayden-Grifton 21
Northern Nash 38 - Nash Central 13
Kinston 46 - South Lenoir 0
Tarboro 34 - SouthWest Edgecombe 0
Swansboro 42 - Dixon 12
Riverside 33 - South Creek 8
Topsail 54 - New Hanover 32
Princeton 52 - Pamlico County 28
Jacksonville 32 - East Duplin 27
Edenton-Holmes 43 - Northeastern 22
Rosewood 35 - West Carteret 24
Havelock 56 - Wallace-Rose Hill 7
Rolesville 42 - Rocky Mount 7
Northside-Pinetown 17 - Southside 12
North Edgecombe 12 - Gates County 0
East Carteret at Richlands - PPD - COVID-19
D.H. Conley at New Bern - PPD - COVID-19
C.B. Aycock at Southern Wayne - PPD - COVID-19
