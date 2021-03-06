Highlights and final scores from Week 2 of high school football

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The high school football season continued Friday across Eastern North Carolina. Below, you’ll find highlights and final scores from Week 2!

WEEK 2 FINAL SCORES

THURSDAY

North Duplin 49 - Jones Senior 16

FRIDAY

South Central 22 - Eastern Wayne 0

Hunt 27 - Beddingfield 14

Perquimans 30 - North Pitt 24

J.H. Rose 40 - Fike 20

James Kenan 56 - White Oak 50

Greene Central 14 - Farmville Central 13

Clinton 42 - Northside Jacksonville 21

Croatan 24 - Southwest Onslow 21

East Carteret 51 - Pender County 6

Goldsboro 21 - Anson 7

Heritage 28 - Southern Nash 22

Washington 41 - North Lenoir 19

West Craven 26 - Ayden-Grifton 21

Northern Nash 38 - Nash Central 13

Kinston 46 - South Lenoir 0

Tarboro 34 - SouthWest Edgecombe 0

Swansboro 42 - Dixon 12

Riverside 33 - South Creek 8

Topsail 54 - New Hanover 32

Princeton 52 - Pamlico County 28

Jacksonville 32 - East Duplin 27

Edenton-Holmes 43 - Northeastern 22

Rosewood 35 - West Carteret 24

Havelock 56 - Wallace-Rose Hill 7

Rolesville 42 - Rocky Mount 7

Northside-Pinetown 17 - Southside 12

North Edgecombe 12 - Gates County 0

East Carteret at Richlands - PPD - COVID-19

D.H. Conley at New Bern - PPD - COVID-19

C.B. Aycock at Southern Wayne - PPD - COVID-19

