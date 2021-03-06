Advertisement

ECU volleyball falls to UCF in four sets

UCF at ECU Basketball
UCF at ECU Basketball(WITN Sports)
By Tyler Feldman
Published: Mar. 6, 2021
ORLANDO, Fla. (WITN) – ECU volleyball fought back to force a fourth set, but UCF proved to be too much for the Pirates in a 3-1 loss (25-21, 25-19, 24-26, 25-19) Saturday afternoon inside The Venue.

Full ECU Volleyball Recap: https://ecupirates.com/news/2021/3/6/volleyball-pirates-fall-to-knights-in-four.aspx

The Pirates drop to 2-6 overall and 0-6 in league play, while the Knights improve to 10-1 and 4-2 in AAC competition.

Sydney Kleinman led the Pirates with 17 kills. Bri Wood and Natalie Tyson both added 10 kills in the loss.

Next up, ECU hosts Temple Friday, March 12 at 4 p.m. on ESPN+.

