ECU softball splits doubleheader in Lynchburg

By Tyler Feldman
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 10:35 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WITN) – ECU softball opened the Liberty Softball Invitational with a 9-2 win over Longwood before dropping a 3-2 decision to host Liberty Friday afternoon.

The Pirates are now 9-3 overall, while Longwood falls to 2-9 and Liberty improves to 11-5. The Flames have actually received votes in both Top 25 polls this week.

Full ECU Softball Recap: https://ecupirates.com/news/2021/3/5/softball-pirates-split-a-pair-in-lynchburg.aspx

Next up, the Pirates will take on Longwood and Liberty again on Saturday, March 6 at 12 p.m. (ESPN+) and 5:30 p.m. (ESPN3)

