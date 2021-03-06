ECU baseball welcomes fans back for the first time

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University welcomed fans back for the first time on Friday at a baseball game against Appalachian State.

It was the first night where fans could attend the Pirates’ baseball home game at 30% capacity. ECU said they expect to have approximately 1,200 in attendance, including 150 in the “Williams Jungle,” where some of the most dedicated fans were at on Friday, happy to cheer on the Pirates together.

“It’s a great atmosphere, you know, considering all with the pandemic,” Todd Viverette said, who’s been attending games since 2000. “It’s great to be out here and cheer the Pirates on. ECU athletics is such a bonding experience, and it’s great to be out here with friends.”

Bambi McCray traveled from New Bern in excitement and had confidence in attending after she got the COVID-19 vaccine.

“It means that I can come to some baseball games,” McCray said. “I took the day off work to come to the game. And I’m just so excited, just so excited. Love the Pirates and love baseball.”

Charles Martin said he started the jungle in the early 80s with his friend, Tony Brown. Martin said he always bought season tickets, but wanted to be in the outfield and after some more friends started coming instead of sitting in the stands, the “jungle had been born.”

“This is where the majority of these folks would rather watch the ball game,” Martin said. “They have created a lot of camaraderie among themselves, and especially with the ballplayers.”

Although capacity is still limited, Friday’s game offered a glimpse of what ECU fans look forward to in the future with more people attending.

“Everyone that’s out here, this is their first time back this year after having a shortened season last year,” Martin said. “You can just feel the emotion in the air that we are almost back to some type of normalcy. Even though we got limited fans, we are certainly hoping that possibly, we may be able to expand it to many more.”

Charlie Kemble, 11, echoed Martin as a young fan. “It’s just fun being here,” Kemble said. “We can get more fans out here, that’s really all I’m hoping for.”

