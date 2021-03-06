Dolphins down ECU lacrosse, 12-9

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - In a physical game that featured 35 fouls and 10 yellow cards, Jacksonville defeated ECU lacrosse, 12-9, Saturday afternoon inside Johnson Stadium.

The Pirates wrap up the non-conference portion of their 2021 spring schedule with a 2-4 record, while the Dolphins improve to 2-0.

Full ECU Lacrosse Recap: https://ecupirates.com/news/2021/3/6/lacrosse-pirates-come-up-short-against-jacksonville.aspx

ECU senior attacker Megan Pallozzi scored a team-high four goals in defeat.

Next up, the Pirates will open AAC play when they visit Old Dominion on Friday, March 19 at 1 p.m.

