Dolphins down ECU lacrosse, 12-9

Megan Pallozzi ECU Lacrosse
Megan Pallozzi ECU Lacrosse(ECU Athletics)
By Tyler Feldman
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - In a physical game that featured 35 fouls and 10 yellow cards, Jacksonville defeated ECU lacrosse, 12-9, Saturday afternoon inside Johnson Stadium.

The Pirates wrap up the non-conference portion of their 2021 spring schedule with a 2-4 record, while the Dolphins improve to 2-0.

Full ECU Lacrosse Recap: https://ecupirates.com/news/2021/3/6/lacrosse-pirates-come-up-short-against-jacksonville.aspx

ECU senior attacker Megan Pallozzi scored a team-high four goals in defeat.

Next up, the Pirates will open AAC play when they visit Old Dominion on Friday, March 19 at 1 p.m.

