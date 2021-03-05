Advertisement

Weldon schools announce in-person plans

(KCRG)
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WELDON, N.C. (WITN) -- Weldon City Schools announce their plans for reopening later this month.

In a press release put out Friday morning, the school system announced that there will now be the option of in-person or virtual learning for Pre-K-12 students starting on March 29. Preferences for learning must be submitted by March 16, and that choice will be in effect for the rest of the school year.

Back in July, the school system said it would remain virtual through the school year.

