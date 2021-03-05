Advertisement

We Heart Public Schools tour stops in Pitt County

We Heart Public Schools tour stops in Pitt County
We Heart Public Schools tour stops in Pitt County(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The North Carolina Association of Educators is visiting eastern Carolina counties to help students and families in need.

The “We Heart Public Schools” tour paid a visit to South Central High School in Pitt County Thursday.

The North Carolina Association of Educators is visiting all 100 counties in the state over the next five months to collect food and cleaning supplies for students in need.

The donations will be managed by school social workers and given to families during home visits.

The tour will be visiting eastern Carolina counties every day for the next few weeks.

Teachers at the event say having household needs met is a critical part of kids learning.

Lauren Piner, Pitt County Association of Educators President says, “Our students when they’re hungry, when our students don’t have access to clean clothes, they’re not going to learn their best. So we want to make sure that our students are able to have those low level needs met so that all they have to worry about is making sure that they’re learning.”

The Association of Educators is hosting weekly virtual meetings to receive input from teachers in the counties they visit as part of the tour.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Cooper expanded eligibility to get the vaccine.
Local restaurant owner changes his mind, says employees not required to get COVID-19 vaccine
A Jacksonville death investigation is underway after a body is found between a bike trail and...
Death of Jacksonville transgender woman now a homicide
It happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Man dies after shooting on U.S. 264 in Pitt County
People in Belhaven are among the first in the state to get the one-shot vaccine.
Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccines given in Belhaven
Updated March 4, 2021
COVID-19: New alert map shows just six red counties

Latest News

Inaugural Coast Guard Half Marathon or 5K goes virtual
Coast Guard inaugural race goes virtual; half marathon and 5k starts March 6
Research turns up Civil War hospital in New Bern
Research turns up Civil War hospital in New Bern
Art Walk returns to Uptown Greenville
ArtWalk returns to Uptown Greenville
Jenna Franks.
Information sought in investigation of transgender woman homicide