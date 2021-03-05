We Heart Public Schools tour stops in Pitt County

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The North Carolina Association of Educators is visiting eastern Carolina counties to help students and families in need.

The “We Heart Public Schools” tour paid a visit to South Central High School in Pitt County Thursday.

The North Carolina Association of Educators is visiting all 100 counties in the state over the next five months to collect food and cleaning supplies for students in need.

The donations will be managed by school social workers and given to families during home visits.

The tour will be visiting eastern Carolina counties every day for the next few weeks.

Teachers at the event say having household needs met is a critical part of kids learning.

Lauren Piner, Pitt County Association of Educators President says, “Our students when they’re hungry, when our students don’t have access to clean clothes, they’re not going to learn their best. So we want to make sure that our students are able to have those low level needs met so that all they have to worry about is making sure that they’re learning.”

The Association of Educators is hosting weekly virtual meetings to receive input from teachers in the counties they visit as part of the tour.

