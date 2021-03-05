Vidant Health vaccine scheduling glitch fixed; scheduled appointments to be honored

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A COVID-19 vaccine scheduling glitch on Vidant Health’s website has been fixed.

For several hours Friday, people who did not qualify as frontline essential workers were still able to get past the initial screening on Vidant’s website and schedule a vaccine appointment. The appointments could be scheduled at various clinics throughout Eastern Carolina, including in Greenville, Washington and Kinston.

A spokesperson for Vidant says they will still honor the appointments that were scheduled during that time.

The appointment screening now says you have to be 65 and older or a frontline worker in order to schedule an appointment.

Currently, Vidant Health says they are vaccinating eligible community members as defined by state health officials.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.