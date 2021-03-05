State to offer schools widespread COVID testing; calls pilot testing at Lenoir County Schools a huge benefit

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is expanding access to COVID-19 rapid testing in K-12 public schools to protect students, teachers, and staff from COVID-19.

State health leaders say when schools implement testing combined with the state’s strong mitigation strategies, they can detect new cases to prevent outbreaks and reduce the risk of further transmission.

The tests will be available at no cost to all Local Education Agencies (LEAs) and charter schools to test students and staff who have COVID-19 symptoms and to screen staff.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends diagnostic and screening testing as an additional prevention measure to the essential mitigation strategies of mask use and physical distancing, among others, which aligns with DHHS’s StrongSchoolNC guidance.

From December 2020 through February 2021, NCDHHS conducted a pilot for COVID-19 testing with 17 public school districts and 11 charter schools.

“This has been a huge benefit for our working parents and staff,” said April Hardy, school nurse for Lenoir County Public Schools and liaison for the Lenoir County health department. “Our staff has been able to rapidly identify positive cases and conduct contact tracing in a timely manner; thus, keeping our school safe. In addition, staff and students identified as close contacts have been able to return back to school sooner with such easily accessible tests.”

The experience from Lenoir County Schools and other pilots paved the way for current widespread testing.

“Layering mitigation efforts is essential to reduce the spread of the virus as we re-open our schools,” said State Health Director and NCDHHS Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson. “We are excited to be expanding beyond pilot schools to offer this additional layer of mitigation to interested LEAs and charter schools.”

All schools providing testing must meet certain requirements, including obtaining parental/guardian consent, maintaining adequate PPE supplies, having trained personnel administer tests, and reporting test results to public health.

For more information on requirements, see StrongSchool NC’s K-12 COVID-19 Antigen Testing Interim Guidance.

