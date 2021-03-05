Advertisement

St. Louis-area mom, 2 children killed; baby taken, but safe

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, Bobby McCulley took his daughter, Zoe Page Hurst...
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, Bobby McCulley took his daughter, Zoe Page Hurst McCulley, from the scene of a homicide in St. Louis County.(KYTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 8:33 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say a man fatally shot a woman and two of her young children in a suburban St. Louis home before leaving with their baby, who was later found safe.

Police say the killings happened late Thursday night in north St. Louis County and the suspect was being sought Friday.

Officers discovered a 34-year-old woman, her 13-year-old son and her 6-year-old daughter all fatally shot inside the home where they lived.

Police found that a 1-year-old girl was missing from the home and believe she was taken by her father, 35-year-old Bobby McCulley III.

An Amber Alert was issued hours later for the baby, who was found safe with family members just before 5 a.m. Friday. Police are still searching for McCulley.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this June 30, 2011, file photo, a United Parcel Service driver delivers packages from...
Amazon to open 2 new delivery stations in North Carolina
Dominguez is in the Halifax County Detention Center under a $10,000 bond.
Woman charged in shooting at Walmart in Roanoke Rapids
Updated March 4, 2021
COVID-19: New alert map shows just six red counties
Visits to most nursing homes can resume in North Carolina
Joey Lawrence
Man charged with statutory sex offense involving child

Latest News

Beaufort County firefighters are working to put out a fire at a home on Highway 33 in Aurora.
Beaufort County home catches fire for second day in a row
Buckingham Palace says the hospital stay is a precaution and not related to COVID-19.
Prince Philip transferred back to private hospital
FILE - In this May 7, 2020, file photo, a person looks inside the closed doors of the Pasadena...
US adds a strong 379,000 jobs in hopeful sign for economy
A small boat with a 600 pound by-catch maximum of dogfish waits to be off loaded at the...
NOAA to allow more harvest of dogfish in coming year
Remote learning (AP Photo/Sara Cline)
North Carolina to participate in satellite internet pilot for students