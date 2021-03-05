Saving Graces: Abigail

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured cat from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Abigail.

Volunteers say Abigail is a two-year-old sweet girl with lots of love to give. They say she is always down for some snuggle time. She is a caring mother, and even adopted two extra babies to take care of.

Saving Graces is in PetSmart until March 14 and meeting potential adopters by appointment only. To view all of the pets available for adoption, click here.

