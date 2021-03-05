Routine traffic stop lands Jacksonville man in jail on five drug counts

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A routine traffic stop by the Onslow County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit leads to one Jacksonville man facing five separate drug charges.

On Thursday, 43-year-old Angel Aristy was pulled over because of a traffic violation, according to deputies. After giving a fake name a driver’s license, a K-9 detected drugs in the car.

Three different drugs were found in Aristy’s car, including fentanyl and crystal meth. Deputies say this is the fourth time that he been brought up on drug charges in the last six months.

Aristy is being held at the Onslow County Detention Center on a $37,000 bond. He is facing five different charges, including possession with intent to sell meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. The sheriff’s office said more charges may be filed.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.