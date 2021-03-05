Advertisement

Rocky Mount mayor recognizes Air Force Veteran and former principal as a “Distinguished Citizen”

Rocky Mount Mayor celebrates 100th birthday of Terence Foster
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount senior resident Terence V. Foster, Jr. celebrated his 100th birthday Thursday, as the city’s mayor honored him as a “Distinguished Citizen of Rocky Mount.”

Alongside Foster’s daughter, grandson, and great-grandchildren, Mayor Sandy Roberson joined the family in celebrating Foster’s life and legacy.

“It is a great honor to wish Mr. Foster a Happy Birthday,” said Mayor Sandy Roberson, who presented a plaque declaring him a “Distinguished Citizen” of Rocky Mount. “It gives me pleasure to recognize a neighbor who has reached such a milestone.”

As the former principal of Baskerville Elementary School, the mayor said, Foster is well-known and well-loved by the community.

The former educator was also once recognized by the Evening Telegram, now the Rocky Mount Telegram, as one of the “Top ten best-dressed men in Rocky Mount.” The 100-year-old patriarch showcased his fashion sense Thursday as well-wishers dropped by and drove by to wish him a happy birthday.

They say it was hard to miss his well-decorated house.

Terrence V. Foster Jr. is a member of the Foster Memorial Baptist Church, named after his father, Rev. Terence V. Foster, Sr.

