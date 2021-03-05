Research turns up Civil War hospital in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Historians in New Bern recently uncovered a piece of Civil War history.

The New Bern Historical Society researched documents from the 1800s that indicated a building on Craven Street was a hospital used by both Confederate and Union forces in the Civil War.

The whitewashed walls in the photos are just about the only indicator of the building’s previous purpose as a hospital.

Historian and Author Wade Sokolosky will detail the society’s findings in a book on Eastern Carolina Civil War Hospitals coming out next year.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.