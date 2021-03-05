North Carolina to participate in satellite internet pilot for students

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Public school students in some of North Carolina’s most isolated areas could benefit from a new initiative that offers high-speed internet through low-orbit satellites.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s office says the pilot program will target young people in Hyde and Swain counties who lack reliable broadband service, or have none at all. The program was assembled by several state offices and paid for with federal COVID-19 relief funds.

Cooper’s office says the funding will also be used to research and recommend how best satellite technology can help improve rural healthcare and rural economic development.

The satellite internet company is connected to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

