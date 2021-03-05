Advertisement

NOAA to allow more harvest of dogfish in coming year

A small boat with a 600 pound by-catch maximum of dogfish waits to be off loaded at the...
A small boat with a 600 pound by-catch maximum of dogfish waits to be off loaded at the commercial fishing pier in Chatham, Mass., Thursday morning, Sept. 24, 2009. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)(Stephan Savoia | AP)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON, M.A. (AP) - Federal fishing regulators are considering letting commercial fishermen catch more of a species of shark in the coming year.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said it’s considering allowing more harvest of spiny dogfish in the 2021-22 fishing year. Fishermen catch dogfish off the East Coast.

The top producing states include Massachusetts and Virginia. NOAA says the proposed revisions increase catch limits by nearly 10%. That would increase the commercial fishing quota to more than 29 million pounds.

Members of the seafood industry have attempted to increase interest in using dogfish as food in America in recent years.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this June 30, 2011, file photo, a United Parcel Service driver delivers packages from...
Amazon to open 2 new delivery stations in North Carolina
Dominguez is in the Halifax County Detention Center under a $10,000 bond.
Woman charged in shooting at Walmart in Roanoke Rapids
Updated March 4, 2021
COVID-19: New alert map shows just six red counties
Visits to most nursing homes can resume in North Carolina
Joey Lawrence
Man charged with statutory sex offense involving child

Latest News

Beaufort County firefighters are working to put out a fire at a home on Highway 33 in Aurora.
Beaufort County home catches fire for second day in a row
Remote learning (AP Photo/Sara Cline)
North Carolina to participate in satellite internet pilot for students
Dr. Anthony Fauci at UNC
Fauci, Corbett set for UNC-Chapel Hill virtual commencement
This week’s featured cat from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Abigail.
Saving Graces: Abigail