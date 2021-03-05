New Greenville recreation, parks director named

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The City of Greenville has announced a new recreation and parks director.

Greenville native Don Octigan will take over for Gary Fenton following his retirement.

Octigan has worked with the city for more than 20 years.

“I am honored and grateful for the opportunity to become Director of the City of Greenville Recreation and Parks Department and continue to serve the great community and citizens of Greenville. Following two great leaders, first Mr. Boyd Lee, and now Mr. Gary Fenton, I have big shoes to fill. I appreciate the leadership of Mr. Fenton the last 14 years and look forward to continuing the many successes accomplished during his time in Greenville.”

Octigan first joined the city in 2000 as a part-time worker in the recreation and parks department. He graduated from East Carolina University in 2005 with a degree in Management of Recreation Facilities and Services, before entering a full-time career in 2006 as the Recreation Assistant Position for Adult Athletics.

Octigan also served as the Recreation Supervisor for Youth Athletics, Recreation Manager for Centers and Programs, Recreation Superintendent, and his current role as Assistant Director of Recreation and Parks.

“Each Recreation and Parks employee is dedicated to providing quality recreational services for the Greenville community and caring for our various parks and recreation centers. It will be a privilege to lead this great team. I look forward to the ongoing work of the Recreation and Parks Department as the staff enhances Greenville’s quality of life and meets the needs of the community.”

Octigan says he is looking forward to carrying out the “city’s goals and working to improve the quality of life for residents and visitors” in his new role.

Octigan will begin his duties as the director on April 9.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.