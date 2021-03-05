Advertisement

New Greenville recreation, parks director named

Don Octigan Greenville Recreation and Parks Director
Don Octigan Greenville Recreation and Parks Director
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The City of Greenville has announced a new recreation and parks director.

Greenville native Don Octigan will take over for Gary Fenton following his retirement.

Octigan has worked with the city for more than 20 years.

Octigan first joined the city in 2000 as a part-time worker in the recreation and parks department. He graduated from East Carolina University in 2005 with a degree in Management of Recreation Facilities and Services, before entering a full-time career in 2006 as the Recreation Assistant Position for Adult Athletics.

Octigan also served as the Recreation Supervisor for Youth Athletics, Recreation Manager for Centers and Programs, Recreation Superintendent, and his current role as Assistant Director of Recreation and Parks.

Octigan says he is looking forward to carrying out the “city’s goals and working to improve the quality of life for residents and visitors” in his new role.

Octigan will begin his duties as the director on April 9.

