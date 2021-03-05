Advertisement

NCEL 03-04-21

NCEL 03-04-21
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 11:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this June 30, 2011, file photo, a United Parcel Service driver delivers packages from...
Amazon to open 2 new delivery stations in North Carolina
Dominguez is in the Halifax County Detention Center under a $10,000 bond.
Woman charged in shooting at Walmart in Roanoke Rapids
Updated March 4, 2021
COVID-19: New alert map shows just six red counties
More Red Wolves to be released into the wild in Eastern Carolina
More Red Wolves to be released into the wild in Eastern Carolina
Visits to most nursing homes can resume in North Carolina

Latest News

Edgecombe County flooding part of Biden disaster declaration
President issues disaster declaration; 19 NC counties to get help
Chief Eddie García, center, speaks with media during a press conference regarding the arrest...
Dallas police officer charged with arranging two killings
State calls rapid COVID pilot testing at Lenoir County Schools a huge benefit
State to offer schools widespread COVID testing; calls pilot testing at Lenoir County Schools a huge benefit
N.C. families long to visit their loved ones in-person at nursing homes
N.C. families long to visit their loved ones in-person at nursing homes