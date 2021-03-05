N.C. families long to visit their loved ones in-person at nursing homes

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - For many people, it’s been a tough year without seeing loved ones at nursing homes due to the pandemic.

But state health officials said on Thursday the new COVID-19 numbers continue to show a decline in new cases and most facilities “currently meet criteria to resume indoor visitation while continuing to follow infection prevention recommendations.”

A few facilities in eastern North Carolina started allowing in-person visitation by appointment-only and limited the number of people inside and time spent to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and maintain CDC guidelines.

However, the NCDHHS’ statement gave relief to some people longing to see their loved ones at long-term care facilities, including Frances Watson of Wilmington, who used to see her mother every day at a nursing home there before the pandemic.

“Before I went to work I would give her a cup of coffee,” Watson said. “Whether she’d be awake or not, I would set it on her table. That way she knew I was there.”

Watson can only see her mother through a window now and she says she’d often leave the visit in tears, knowing her mother had a hard time understanding why they couldn’t touch.

“She didn’t understand why I wasn’t inside,” Watson said. “It’s heartbreaking and it’s very important because like I said, there are older people there that their families, they live here, they may not, but they don’t understand why their families aren’t going to see them.”

Watson’s mother, who couldn’t move her right arm after a stroke, would reach out with her other arm to try and touch her daughter through the window. Watson said her mother has a hard time eating and saw how the distance emotionally affected her.

“She’s tired,” Watson said. “My mother’s 86 years old. She’s just tired and she doesn’t understand why [I’m not inside].”

Watson said she’ll visit her mother on Friday in-person, which she’s excited about.

“It’ll be the first time since January,” Watson said.

Kenya Daniels of Greensboro couldn’t see her mother before she passed away during the no visitation period. Daniels, who worked at a hospital, has two kids and a grandmother is also in a nursing home in eastern North Carolina.

Without seeing her grandmother in over a year and mourning over the loss of her mother, Daniels longs for a physical reunion.

“Right now, I’m so focused on just seeing her,” Daniels said. “And just being around her and just ... it’s been a long time. It’s been more than a year now, it’s been a long time since I’ve seen my grandmother and then with everything that happened with my mom, it’s just like, I just want to see her.”

Despite being separated from her loved ones, Daniels is one of many people who’s trying to keep the faith amid the pandemic.

“We are in a time of a lot of turmoil,” Daniels said. “A time of a lot of depression going on, a time of a lot of people lacking faith, but this is just a period. This is just a season. To everything, there is a season and there is joy coming, and things are gonna get better, I really do truly believe that.”

