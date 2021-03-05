MTW District Health hosting mass vaccination Saturday

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Martin-Tyrrell-Washington District Health and Martin General Hospital will host a mass vaccination event this Saturday, March 6th.

MTW has 1,300 first doses of Moderna and Pfizer for people who are 65 and older, essential workers and healthcare workers.

The shots will be given at Riverside High School beginning at 8:00 a.m.

Check-in and registration will be in the lobby and vaccinations/observation will be in the gym.

You can click the link below to sign up for an appointment time.

