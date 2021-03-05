Advertisement

Man admits to 2018 Jacksonville motel murder

Jamie Weaks was in an Onslow County courtroom Friday afternoon.
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man Friday afternoon admitted to killing a woman at a Jacksonville motel back in 2018.

Jamie Weaks pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in return for first-degree murder and shooting into occupied dwelling charges being dropped by the district attorney.

The murder of 41-year-old Felicia Parker happened at the Budget Inn on Marine Boulevard back on July 31, 2018.

Police said Weaks was caught in Indiana the next day by Indiana State Police.

Prosecutors say Parker was shot three times by Weaks.

Another person in the motel room was passing caffeine pills off for Percocets. Weaks was dropped off at the motel to get money back for a previous drug buy and prosecutors say he ended up shooting through the room’s window, hitting the victim.

As part of the plea deal, Weaks was sentenced to between 22 and 27 years in prison. He will also receive mental health and substance abuse treatment while in prison.

