Jim’s Forecast: Staying sunny, but cooler Friday

Friday through Sunday

High pressure will anchor itself to our west through Sunday, helping to steer an area of low pressure well south of us over the weekend. A stretch of needed dry weather along with cooler air will be the norm through the period. Highs will top out around 50° all three days with lows in the low 30s. A few frosty sunrises are likely for inland areas if winds can diminish overnight.

Next Week

High pressure will move from overhead to offshore from early to midweek. As the high moves offshore our winds will turn southerly from Tuesday onward with climbing temps most of the week. Highs in the mid 50s Monday will climb about 5° each day, with low 70s on tap by Thursday. Skies will continue to stay sunny through at least Wednesday with increasing clouds late in the week. Overnight lows near 30° Monday morning will bottom out around 50° by Thursday night into Friday morning.