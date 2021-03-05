Jacksonville police investigating fatal motorcycle accident

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating a fatal accident involving a motorcycle and a construction truck.

Jacksonville police say that it happened around 8:36 a.m. Friday.

Investigators say that Aaron Baltosser, 50, of Midway Park, was riding his Yamaha motorcycle south on Marine Boulevard and entered the intersection with Georgetown Road when the light was red.

French collided with the left side of a Kenworth construction truck being driven by Tony French, 50, of Leland, police say.

Officials say French died at the scene.

Police say that this is an open investigation and is asking anyone with information to call 910-938-6479.

