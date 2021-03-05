Hurricanes take over in 3rd period, beat Red Wings 5-2

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Jordan Staal and Jesper Fast scored a pair of goals early in the third period to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2. Andrei Svechnikov, Martin Necas and Nino Niederreiter also scored for the Hurricanes.

The game was tied at 2-all before Carolina scored three times in the final period. It was Carolina’s first game in front of limited fans after the state eased public-gathering restrictions last week.

Filip Zadina scored twice for the Red Wings, who led 2-1 until late in the second period.

