Advertisement

Hurricanes take over in 3rd period, beat Red Wings 5-2

Jordan Staal and Jesper Fast scored a pair of goals early in the third period to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2
Carolina Hurricanes' Vincent Trocheck (16) celebrates his goal with teammates during the...
Carolina Hurricanes' Vincent Trocheck (16) celebrates his goal with teammates during the shootout of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)(AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker | AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 11:36 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Jordan Staal and Jesper Fast scored a pair of goals early in the third period to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2. Andrei Svechnikov, Martin Necas and Nino Niederreiter also scored for the Hurricanes.

The game was tied at 2-all before Carolina scored three times in the final period. It was Carolina’s first game in front of limited fans after the state eased public-gathering restrictions last week.

Filip Zadina scored twice for the Red Wings, who led 2-1 until late in the second period.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Cooper expanded eligibility to get the vaccine.
Local restaurant owner changes his mind, says employees not required to get COVID-19 vaccine
A Jacksonville death investigation is underway after a body is found between a bike trail and...
Death of Jacksonville transgender woman now a homicide
It happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Man dies after shooting on U.S. 264 in Pitt County
People in Belhaven are among the first in the state to get the one-shot vaccine.
Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccines given in Belhaven
Updated March 4, 2021
COVID-19: New alert map shows just six red counties

Latest News

Ryder Giles ECU Baseball
No. 17 ECU baseball falls to ODU in 12 innings, 6-5
North Carolina State's Cam Hayes (3) gets pressure from Notre Dame's Trey Wertz (2) during the...
NC State wins fifth straight, beats Notre Dame 80-69
Georgia Tech's forward Moses Wright (5) hangs from the basket after dunking during the first...
Georgia Tech wins in OT, ends 14-game losing skid with Duke
Farmville Central Basketball clinches third straight state title appearance
Farmville Central boys and girls hoops clinch third straight state championship appearances