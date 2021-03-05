Greenville woman charged in deadly Pitt County crash

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville woman has been charged in a deadly car crash that killed her passenger.

Court documents show Breanna Sutton was charged Wednesday by the Highway Patrol with felony death by vehicle. The 24-year-old woman had previously been charged with DWI and reckless driving to endanger.

The crash happened early February 6th on Staton Mill Road.

Killed in the single-vehicle crash was Brandon Armstrong. The accident report said neither Sutton or Armstrong were wearing a seat belt when her vehicle veered off the highway, hit a tree, and then a road sign.

The accident report said the man was thrown from the vehicle and into a ditch.

Sutton’s bond was increased from $100,000 to $500,000 and Friday morning she remained in the Pitt County jail.

