Fauci, Corbett set for UNC-Chapel Hill virtual commencement
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 8:31 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - The class of 2021 at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will hear from Drs. Anthony Fauci and Kizzmekia Corbett for their spring commencement.
A news release from the school says the spring commencement in May will feature virtual remarks from Fauci and Corbett as well as live ceremonies which will host a limited number of invited guests to Kenan Stadium.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, UNC will host smaller graduation ceremonies over three days during the weekend of May 14-16. Graduates will hear from the two speakers at each of the ceremonies.
Corbett is an alum of the UNC School of Medicine.
