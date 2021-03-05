Advertisement

Fauci, Corbett set for UNC-Chapel Hill virtual commencement

Dr. Anthony Fauci at UNC
Dr. Anthony Fauci at UNC(niaid.nih.gov)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 8:31 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - The class of 2021 at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will hear from Drs. Anthony Fauci and Kizzmekia Corbett for their spring commencement.

A news release from the school says the spring commencement in May will feature virtual remarks from Fauci and Corbett as well as live ceremonies which will host a limited number of invited guests to Kenan Stadium.

This May, members of the Class of 2021 will have the option of attending a graduation ceremony in #UNC’s Kenan Stadium,...

Posted by The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Thursday, March 4, 2021

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, UNC will host smaller graduation ceremonies over three days during the weekend of May 14-16. Graduates will hear from the two speakers at each of the ceremonies.

Corbett is an alum of the UNC School of Medicine.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this June 30, 2011, file photo, a United Parcel Service driver delivers packages from...
Amazon to open 2 new delivery stations in North Carolina
Dominguez is in the Halifax County Detention Center under a $10,000 bond.
Woman charged in shooting at Walmart in Roanoke Rapids
Updated March 4, 2021
COVID-19: New alert map shows just six red counties
Visits to most nursing homes can resume in North Carolina
Joey Lawrence
Man charged with statutory sex offense involving child

Latest News

Beaufort County firefighters are working to put out a fire at a home on Highway 33 in Aurora.
Beaufort County home catches fire for second day in a row
A small boat with a 600 pound by-catch maximum of dogfish waits to be off loaded at the...
NOAA to allow more harvest of dogfish in coming year
Remote learning (AP Photo/Sara Cline)
North Carolina to participate in satellite internet pilot for students
This week’s featured cat from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Abigail.
Saving Graces: Abigail