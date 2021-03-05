Emerge Gallery hosting DownEast National Sculpture Exhibition

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Emerge Gallery is officially unveiling new sculptures that can be seen throughout Pitt County.

The DownEast National Sculpture Exhibition opening reception is happening virtually Friday, March 5 at 5 p.m. via Facebook Live. The reception will unveil both the indoor and outdoor exhibits.

The indoor exhibit will have sculptures on display from March 5- March 25, while the sculptures featured in the outdoor exhibit will be on display until February of 2022.

The outdoor sculptures can be viewed on your own time at 17 different locations across Pitt County. All of the sculptures were created by artists across the country. To download the sculpture map, click here.

To see all of the current shows at Emerge, click here.

