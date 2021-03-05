Advertisement

ECU to host in-person spring commencement ceremonies

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University has announced there will be multiple in-person spring 2021 commencement ceremonies.

The ceremonies will be held at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on May 7.

The university says it will host multiple versions of the ceremony to ensure compliance with all federal and UNC System guidelines regarding COVID-19.

Masks will be required by all graduates and attendees, and social distancing will be strictly enforced.

All graduates, including undergraduate, masters, doctoral and professional degrees, will be required to complete at RSVP form in order to participate.

The deadline to submit an RSVP is April 9. Any graduates who do not do so before the deadline will not be able to participate in the spring ceremony.

After completing the RSVP, students will receive emailed instructions in April regarding information on submitting ticket requests for guests.

The number of guests permitted per student will depend on the number of RSVP responses received.

To reserve your spot for the 2021 spring commencement, click here.

Graduates from the spring and fall classes of 2020, will also be allowed to participate in the 2021 ceremony.

ECU says it is continuing to develop plans for the ceremonies, and will share more details once plans are finalized.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this June 30, 2011, file photo, a United Parcel Service driver delivers packages from...
Amazon to open 2 new delivery stations in North Carolina
Dominguez is in the Halifax County Detention Center under a $10,000 bond.
Woman charged in shooting at Walmart in Roanoke Rapids
Updated March 4, 2021
COVID-19: New alert map shows just six red counties
Visits to most nursing homes can resume in North Carolina
Joey Lawrence
Man charged with statutory sex offense involving child

Latest News

Don Octigan Greenville Recreation and Parks Director
New Greenville recreation, parks director named
Beaufort County firefighters are working to put out a fire at a home on Highway 33 in Aurora.
Beaufort County home catches fire for second day in a row
A small boat with a 600 pound by-catch maximum of dogfish waits to be off loaded at the...
NOAA to allow more harvest of dogfish in coming year
Remote learning (AP Photo/Sara Cline)
North Carolina to participate in satellite internet pilot for students