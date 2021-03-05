ECU to host in-person spring commencement ceremonies

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University has announced there will be multiple in-person spring 2021 commencement ceremonies.

The ceremonies will be held at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on May 7.

The university says it will host multiple versions of the ceremony to ensure compliance with all federal and UNC System guidelines regarding COVID-19.

“We intend to host the university commencement ceremony in person this May. It will be the first time we can celebrate our ECU graduates in person since December 2019. That seems like a lifetime ago. We hope the positive trends related to COVID-19 continue tracking in the right direction and we can be together for this important collegiate milestone. There will be some things that are a bit different but being together, safely, we know is important.”

Masks will be required by all graduates and attendees, and social distancing will be strictly enforced.

All graduates, including undergraduate, masters, doctoral and professional degrees, will be required to complete at RSVP form in order to participate.

The deadline to submit an RSVP is April 9. Any graduates who do not do so before the deadline will not be able to participate in the spring ceremony.

After completing the RSVP, students will receive emailed instructions in April regarding information on submitting ticket requests for guests.

The number of guests permitted per student will depend on the number of RSVP responses received.

To reserve your spot for the 2021 spring commencement, click here.

Graduates from the spring and fall classes of 2020, will also be allowed to participate in the 2021 ceremony.

ECU says it is continuing to develop plans for the ceremonies, and will share more details once plans are finalized.

