ECU falls to UCF 64-60 in first game in nearly a month

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU men’s basketball team hadn’t played a game since February 8th and it showed early in their AAC game at home against UCF. The Pirates trailed 14-3 out of the gates and never led in a 64-60 loss.

ECU got to within two points late but a three pointer by Darin Green, Jr. with 2:20 to play helped seal the victory for the Knights.

Darius Perry posted 14 points and 11 rebounds to carry UCF to the win over East Carolina. Tristen Newton and Jayden Gardner led the Pirates on Thursday night with 18 points each.

ECU will close out the regular season schedule at home on Sunday against conference opponent Cincinnati.

