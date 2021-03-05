Coast Guard inaugural race goes virtual; half marathon and 5k starts March 6

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) -The inaugural race of the United States Coast Guard has gone virtual.

Coast Guard organizers say this new race is open to both military and non-military participants and is the United States Coast Guard’s first road race.

The inaugural Coast Guard Virtual Half Marathon or 5K is sponsored by AdeNation in collaboration with the Coast Guard and Base Elizabeth City.

Commanding Officer USCG Base Elizabeth City Brook Sherman said, “Elizabeth City Coast Guard members as well as the greater Coast Guard are excited to support the upcoming Coast Guard Half Marathon and 5K in March 2021. As you are likely aware, the Coast Guard is the only military service, until this race, without a major running event in their name. The Coast Guard has worked extensively with Visit Elizabeth City to assist in press and public affairs videos to help spread the word about this fantastic event.”

With safety in mind, they decided on the inaugural event being virtual. The race can be run any time through the month of March, wherever you choose.

Organizers say you can run your own race, at your own pace, in your own space, all while paying homage to the United States Coast Guard men and women.

