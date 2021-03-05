Charlie’s Forecast: Weekend stays cool despite sunshine

Saturday & Sunday

High pressure will anchor itself to our west through Sunday, helping to steer an area of low pressure well south of us over the weekend. The fringe of this system will spread some streamers of high clouds over the area today, diminishing through tomorrow. Highs will reach the lower 50s both today and tomorrow with a northwest wind blowing at 4 to 8 mph. Overnight lows will drop back down to the low to mid 30s.

Next Week

High pressure will move from overhead to offshore from early to midweek. As the high moves offshore our winds will turn southerly from Tuesday onward with climbing temps most of the week. Highs in the mid 50s Monday will climb to the low 70s by Thursday. Skies will continue to stay sunny through at least Wednesday with increasing clouds late in the week. A big frost is likely to start Monday. Overnight lows in the upper 20s Monday morning will climb to around 50° by Thursday night into Friday morning.