Camp Lejeune Elementary School principal earns national honor

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) -Tarawa Terrace Elementary School Principal Leigh Anne Faulkner has been named the Department of Defense Education Activity 2021 Principal of the Year for the Americas region.

Faulkner has been the principal of Tarawa Terrace since 2009 and also served as an English teacher at Lejeune High School from 1991 to 1998.

“Principal Faulkner is an exceptional leader and well deserving of this recognition,” said Col. Todd Ferry, deputy commander for Marine Corps Installations East-MCB Camp Lejeune, during the recognition ceremony. “She has led her school through an incredibly difficult pandemic and showed care and compassion for her staff and her students. Having our children attend school safely and in person has been critical to our mission success, and Principal Faulkner has played a key role in that endeavor.”

While honored to be named Principal of the Year, Faulkner also recognized what teachers at the elementary school have been able to achieve in the face of a world-wide pandemic.

“I believe we are providing world class education to military children every single day, and this is the culmination and recognition of what these teachers have been able to do this year. We are one of the few schools that have been able to be face to face since day one of the school year,” said Faulkner.

DoDEA recognizes a principal from the Americas, Europe and Pacific regions each year.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.