Advertisement

President issues disaster declaration; 19 NC counties to get help

Edgecombe County flooding part of Biden disaster declaration
Edgecombe County flooding part of Biden disaster declaration(Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 12:29 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - President Joe Biden has issued a disaster declaration for North Carolina following heavy rains and flooding in November.

Now state and local governments in 19 counties can get financial help. The White House announced today the declaration for damage caused by the remnants of Tropical Storm Eta.

The floods led to evacuations, power outages, water rescues, and 12 deaths, including six at an Alexander County campground.

The declaration means governments and some nonprofits can get reimbursed for some storm recovery expenses incurred in 19 counties. The counties identified are Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Beaufort, Burke, Caldwell, Davidson, Davie, Duplin, Edgecombe, Hertford, Iredell, Robeson, Rowan, Sampson, Stokes, Wilkes, Wilson, and Yadkin.

Governor Roy Cooper signed a state disaster declaration in December for Alexander and four other counties.

The U.S. Small Business Administration has also offered low- interest loans.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this June 30, 2011, file photo, a United Parcel Service driver delivers packages from...
Amazon to open 2 new delivery stations in North Carolina
Dominguez is in the Halifax County Detention Center under a $10,000 bond.
Woman charged in shooting at Walmart in Roanoke Rapids
Updated March 4, 2021
COVID-19: New alert map shows just six red counties
More Red Wolves to be released into the wild in Eastern Carolina
More Red Wolves to be released into the wild in Eastern Carolina
Visits to most nursing homes can resume in North Carolina

Latest News

Chief Eddie García, center, speaks with media during a press conference regarding the arrest...
Dallas police officer charged with arranging two killings
State calls rapid COVID pilot testing at Lenoir County Schools a huge benefit
State to offer schools widespread COVID testing; calls pilot testing at Lenoir County Schools a huge benefit
N.C. families long to visit their loved ones in-person at nursing homes
N.C. families long to visit their loved ones in-person at nursing homes
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s Forecast: Clear and colder tonight; Sunny, cool Friday