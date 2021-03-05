President issues disaster declaration; 19 NC counties to get help

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - President Joe Biden has issued a disaster declaration for North Carolina following heavy rains and flooding in November.

Now state and local governments in 19 counties can get financial help. The White House announced today the declaration for damage caused by the remnants of Tropical Storm Eta.

The floods led to evacuations, power outages, water rescues, and 12 deaths, including six at an Alexander County campground.

The declaration means governments and some nonprofits can get reimbursed for some storm recovery expenses incurred in 19 counties. The counties identified are Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Beaufort, Burke, Caldwell, Davidson, Davie, Duplin, Edgecombe, Hertford, Iredell, Robeson, Rowan, Sampson, Stokes, Wilkes, Wilson, and Yadkin.

Governor Roy Cooper signed a state disaster declaration in December for Alexander and four other counties.

The U.S. Small Business Administration has also offered low- interest loans.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.