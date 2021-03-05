Beaufort County man arrested at high school on drug, weapon charges

BELHAVEN, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been arrested on charges of selling drugs on school property, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Rumeal Peele, 26, of Belhaven was arrested February 25 after investigators say they received information he was distributing drugs at Northside High School in Beaufort County.

Officials say he was also carrying a pistol on the property.

After searching the car Peele was driving, investigators say they found 50 oxycodone pills, a 9mm pistol and drug paraphernalia.

Peele has been charged with opiate trafficking, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a firearm on educational property and carrying a concealed gun.

He is being held in the Beaufort County Detention Center under a $125,000 bond.

