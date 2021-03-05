Advertisement

Beaufort County home catches fire for second day in a row

Beaufort County firefighters are working to put out a fire at a home on Highway 33 in Aurora.
Beaufort County firefighters are working to put out a fire at a home on Highway 33 in Aurora.(WITN)
By Austin Pollack and Liz Bateson
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 7:51 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters say a house that caught fire Thursday went up in flames again Friday morning.

Beaufort County Fire Marshal Curtis Avery says a home on Highway 33 in Aurora caught fire around 7:15 a.m. Friday morning. Curtis says they were there Thursday also putting out a fire at the home. Firefighters haven’t determined what caused either fire yet.

WITN’s Austin Pollack says flames and smoke are showing and there is damage to the side and roof of the home. Multiple fire departments are working to put out the fire.

Beaufort County Fire Marshal Curtis Avery says a home on Highway 33 in Aurora caught fire early...
Beaufort County Fire Marshal Curtis Avery says a home on Highway 33 in Aurora caught fire early Friday morning.(WITN)

No one was home at the time of the fire and no one was hurt.

