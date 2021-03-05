ArtWalk returns to Uptown Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A fun event will make its in-person return Friday after nearly a year of being virtual due to the pandemic.

The ArtWalk in Uptown Greenville is held on the first Friday of each month from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m.

It allows visitors to tour museums, restaurants, and bars to see the variety of art the Uptown District has to offer.

Staff members say participating businesses will have safety protocols in place and there is plenty of new artwork on display.

Meredith Hawke Dzeko, ArtWalk organizer says, “You can stroll in and out of galleries. You can stroll past the public art that’s a new addition to the district, and then dine out and enjoy the district.”

Visitors can also enjoy discounts on food and drinks by mentioning that they are participating in the ArtWalk.

