Woman charged in shooting at Walmart in Roanoke Rapids

Roanoke Rapids police say a 19-year-old is charged with felony conspiracy and felony obstruction of justice
Dominguez is in the Halifax County Detention Center under a $10,000 bond.(Roanoke Rapids PD)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 8:19 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - A 19-year-old has been charged in connection with a shooting at Walmart in Roanoke Rapids.

Roanoke Rapids police say Angelica Dominguez has been charged with felony conspiracy and felony obstruction of justice. The shooting happened on Feb. 26.

Police say they found two people inside of a car were shot. One of the victims was an 18-year-old, who was shot in the upper body and a second was a 17-year-old hit in the lower part of the body. Both were taken to the hospital.

She is in the Halifax County Detention Center under a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Apr. 22.

Police are still looking for Oquevion Barnes, who officers say was the shooter. If you know where he is, call the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at 252-533-2810.

